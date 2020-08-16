Kim Kardashian Pledges to Help Get C-Murder Out of Jail Amid Murder Accusation

Instagram

‘I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy,’ so the reality TV star says on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian has joined the fight to free Corey Miller a.k.a. C-Murder from prison sentence after he was arrested for allegedly killing Steven Thomas in 2002. The reality TV star made her intention known to the world on Sunday, August 16, taking to her Twitter account to announce that she’s teaming up with the likes of Monica and human rights attorney Jessica Jackson.

Reminding people of the case that happened years ago, Kim said, “On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him (sic) to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

Kim then mentioned that ever since the trials, “witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict.” She concluded her message by saying, “My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.”

Monica, C-Murder’s ex-girlfriend, has also taken to her Instagram account to announce Kim’s involvement in the case, saying that it all happened after a “tearful conversation” with LaLa Anthony and speaking to Kim. “Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have also experienced this..,” she said.

Following his arrest, C-Murder was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and his attempts at appeal have been denied. Even though a couple of witnesses recanted their stories later on, a judge denied his request for a retrial.