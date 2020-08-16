Kevin Hart Grabs Lunch With Ellen DeGeneres After Defending Her Against “Toxic” Work Allegations

Two weeks after News published its piece, Ellen broke her silence and sent a letter to her staff.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case,” she wrote, per a copy of the letter obtained by E! News.

“For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” she continued, adding, “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”