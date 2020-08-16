Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey to Lead ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Reading

WENN

The upcoming table read will also involve Sean Penn, the original star of the classic movie, and the event will be broadcast live online to raise funds for charity.

Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Morgan Freeman are set to headline a reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High“.

The all-star cast will revisit the 1982 classic for a one night only event on 20 August (20) while Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, and Sean Penn, who appeared in the film, will also take on roles for the event, which will include an unrehearsed table read.

Presented by comedian Dane Cook, the virtual gathering will also feature introductions from the film’s screenwriter Cameron Crowe and director Amy Heckerling.

“I’m always game for a giggle,” Penn said in a statement. “So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully on board to play!”

The event will raise funds for both the Penn co-founded emergency relief nonprofit CORE and the REFORM Alliance.

The “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read will livestream on 20 August at 9pm ET on the CORE Response Facebook account.