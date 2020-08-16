James Charles Faces Backlash For TikTok Filter

“This is not OK. Please apologize.”
Obviously, if you’re even 2% familiar with internet culture, you know James Charles is no stranger to controversy.
Well, last week, James stirred up controversy when he posted a TikTok where he lip-synched to an Indian classical song, while using a face-altering filter. Have a look:
People on Twitter explained why it’s inappropriate and offensive for James to use that filter:
“This is not OK. Please apologize,” one fan wrote.
One person called the filter use “casual racism.”
And one person emphasized how disrespecting classical Indian music is “never fucking OK.”
People were offended James — who has almost 22 million TikTok followers — chose to use this filter:
Since the backlash, James has half-apologized, saying “1.8 million other people made this video, yet I’m the one getting cancelled lol.”
What are your thoughts on the situation? Let me know in the comments below!
