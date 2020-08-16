Jairo Diaz’s walks, Carlos Estevez’s injury muddles Rockies’ bullpen picture

Rockies manager Bud Black likes to have one pitcher he can count on to close out games, at least most of the . He no longer has that option after events in the ninth inning on Sunday further muddled the bullpen picture.

Late-game reliever Carlos Estevez, called on to finished up Colorado’s 10-6 victory over Texas after closer Jairo Diaz faltered, took a wicked hit on the back of his throwing hand on a come-backer off the bat of the Rangers’ Scott Heineman. Estevez appeared to be in significant pain as he came off the field after notching his first save of the season.

“He’s being evaluated, so it’s too early for me to tell,” Black said. “We’ll find out here shortly. He’s gonna get some X-rays, and we’ll see where we are.”

Estevez’s potential injury and Diaz’s ineffectiveness creates uncertainty for a bullpen that has already lost reliever Scott Oberg for the season because of reoccurring blood clots in his right arm, and also is waiting to see if former closer Wade Davis will return from a strained right shoulder.

The hard-throwing Díaz, who’s handled most of the closing duties since Davis’ injury on July 31, gave up runs for the third in his past five outings. Sunday’s performance was especially messy. Diaz was hurt by second baseman Ryan McMahon fielding error in the ninth, but Diaz walked three, including two with the bases loaded.

The Rockies are in the midst of a stretch 33 games in 34 days, so the bullpen was already going to be taxed. Now, Black might use multiple relievers in the ninth.

“We’re really hoping someone can come in and really nail down some outs late in the game,” Black said. “It looks to me right now there’s probably not a designated, per se, closer. We’ll look at each game, each inning. We’ll continue to critique how guys are throwing and where they fit, but there’s no doubt the bullpen is an important part of our success.”

Right-hander Daniel Bard has been the most reliable of the late-inning relievers, so he might see in the ninth inning. Tyler Kinley, though he’s struggled with control in his last two appearances, might also see work in the eighth or ninth innings.

Dahl down. Outfielder David Dahl, an all-star last season, is struggling to find his swing. Sunday marked his second straight day out of the starting lineup. The 26-year-old entered Sunday in an 0-for-15 slump that included eight strikeouts. Dahl has yet to hit a home run in 72 at-bats.

Black, naturally, expressed confidence that Dahl will snap out of his funk, but admitted that there is extra pressure to rebound quickly during this shortened, 60-game season.

“David is a great talent, and eventually he’s going to come out of it, like all good players do,” Black said. “But David has been frustrated, just for the simple reason that his expectation level is high and he wants to produce and wants to perform. He hasn’t really been through this type of stretch before as a big-leaguer or even a minor-leaguer.

For now, Dahl is taking extra batting practice and working with hitting coaches Dave Magadan and Jeff Salazar.

“He’s working on some things within his swing and hitting mechanics to keep him more up the middle and the other way,” Black said.

Footnotes. Utility player Chris Owings (sore left hamstring) has begun taking batting practice and doing some running. Black said Owings is doing much better and is closer to returning, but it’s not clear how soon Owings might be available. … Outfielder Garrett Hampson, who’s taken over center-field duties from Dahl, extended his hitting streak to seven games Sunday. He’s batting .375 (12-for-32) with seven runs, one double, two triples, one walk and two stolen bases over the streak.