Jack Edwards faults Andrei Svechnikov for injury; Hurricanes respond to Bruins announcer

Many NHL fans find Jack Edwards insufferable as a play-by-play announcer because he’s an unapologetic Bruins homer. Edwards stayed solidly in character Saturday when he tried to blame Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov for his injury in Game 3 of the Boston-Carolina series.

Svechnikov fell to the ice with what appeared to be a lower-body issue after jockeying for position with Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara in front of the net.

Edwards, always quick to defend his B’s and dump on opponents, said Svechnikov had been too frisky behind the net just before the injury and got what he deserved from Boston’s captain.

What NBC hasn’t shown yet, regarding the unfortunate injury to Svechnikov: the Carolina wing playing hobby-horse, riding Chara on the back apron of the goal. You poke the bear, you take your chances. No one wanted to see Svechnikov hurt, but he bit off more than he could chew. — Jack Edwards (@RealJackEdwards) August 15, 2020

That set off Twitter, including the Hurricanes’ account. People in the replies tried to tell Edwards he got his facts wrong and/or vented at him for his take.

Jack Edwards should be fired for this comment. If someone injured a Bruin Edwards would call to have the player never play in the NHL again. But if your a Bruin anything goes. Edwards doesn’t even know the other teams players, That was Aho behind the net you piece of shit https://t.co/p9OGrBz84h — Skoal712 (@skoal712) August 15, 2020

Edwards had not expanded on his tweet as of Saturday evening.

Svechnikov, 20, is a key part of the Hurricanes’ offense; he is second on the club with seven points (four goals, three assists) in six postseason games inside the Toronto bubble. He was held without a point in his team’s 3-1 loss Saturday. Carolina is now down two games to one in its best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference series.

It’s unclear whether Svechnikov will be available for Game 4 on Monday. Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour provided no update following the game.

“Right now it’s tough because you see a kid go down, and that injury looks really bad. That’s all that’s going through my head,” Brind’Amour said, per NHL.com. “I hate it for him.”

Edwards, safe to say, is feeling a lot less disturbed about it all.