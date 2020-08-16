Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.41% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.41%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the rose 1.41% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Mivne Real Estate KD Ltd (TASE:), which rose 7.26% or 49 points to trade at 728 at the close. Meanwhile, Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:) added 3.67% or 58 points to end at 1639 and Elbit Systems Ltd (TASE:) was up 3.23% or 1510 points to 48200 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Materion Corporation (NYSE:), which fell 1.46% or 0.87 points to trade at 58.64 at the close. Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.13% or 0.055 points to end at 4.800 and Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:) was down 1.07% or 0.11 points to 10.18.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 307 to 97 and 21 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for September delivery was down 0.02% or 0.01 to $42.23 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October fell 0.02% or 0.01 to hit $44.95 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.85% or 16.80 to trade at $1953.60 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was up 0.04% to 3.4041, while EUR/ILS rose 0.30% to 4.0313.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.25% at 93.088.