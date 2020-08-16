Ireland Baldwin Celebrates Being Free From Anorexia for 6 Years With Encouraging Video

Instagram

In the video, the 24-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger encourages those suffering from similar problems to continue working towards self-acceptance.

Model Ireland Baldwin reflected on the eating disorder struggles of her past on Saturday (August 15) as she celebrated six years of body positivity.

The 24-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, who previously opened up about her health issues in 2018, marked the personal achievement with an Instagram video message to fans, encouraging those suffering from similar problems to continue working towards self-acceptance.

“Wanted to announce that today is the 15th of August, and today marks six years that I have been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food compulsion and eating disorders that I have struggled through for many years,” Ireland said.

She then revisited her troubled years by sharing old photos of herself on her Instagram Story timeline.

“Anorexia throwback,” she captioned one image of her skinny self, while alongside a bikini shot, she wrote, “Nope.”

Ireland Baldwin shared a throwback picture from when she struggled with Anorexia.

She went on to explain, “I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self-love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it (sic)!!”

She said ‘Nope’ to Anorexia.

“I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed,” Ireland recalled.

“I used to read people’s comments (on social media) when I first started modelling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of (TV drama) ‘Friday Night Lights’ that I had on a box set.”

Concluding her empowering post, she added, “Love yourself!! You are beautiful!!”

“Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends! Workout and eat healthy to take care of your mind and body but find your healthy balance! Life is too short.”