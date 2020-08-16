Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX to Enter DeFi Amid Uncertain Regulations By Cointelegraph

Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX to Enter DeFi Amid Uncertain Regulations
One of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in India, WazirX, today said they are gearing up to develop and launch their first decentralized finance product in partnership with the Matic network.
In an announcement shared with Cointelegraph, the company said they will launch an automated market maker (AMM) protocol. Nischal Shetty, the CEO of WazirX, shared that the product was currently under development, and they plan to launch a testnet version by the end of September this year.
