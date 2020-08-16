I’m A Celeb bosses draw up camp plans as temperatures at ‘haunted’ castle set to plummet to three degrees

ITV bosses are shaking up the format of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!- with celebs now staying in a ‘haunted’ British castle.

Due to the coronavirus crisis the well-known faces will not be jetting out to Australia.

Instead, for the first , it will be filmed closer to home – from the “haunted” Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales – where temperatures in November and December plummet to three degrees.

The Daily Star reports that executives are expecting cold and rainy weather during the filming.

They are drawing up plans for a roofed camp where the celebs could sleep in.

Traditionally, campmates would catch forty winks in hammocks and sleeping bags under the stars while living in the botanical wilderness, but with temperatures in the UK wintertime a lot cooler than Down Under, I’m A Celeb bosses have had to make some amendments.

Execs are expecting cold, rainy weather and are reportedly drawing up plans to provide a roofed camp for the contestants to kip inside.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “Bosses need to make sure their celeb cast don’t quit – they can’t have them sleeping outside, like in Australia, as they’d freeze.

“The UK winter is not the nicest and the talent are not used to roughing it in the cold so bosses are creating an under-cover camp kitted out with cameras to capture all the action.”

Bosses made the big decision to film the series in the UK after being worried about local lockdowns and second spikes Down Under, which could prove difficult with flying celebs to the Southern Hemisphere.

Since ITV revealed the show would go ahead, talk has turned to the could-be line-up of celebrities.

Earlier this year it was claimed the show reach out to Tiger King’s Carole Baskin after shooting to fame on the hit Netflix documentary, however, the viewers won’t be seeing the Big Cats Rescue on the show anytime soon.

Speaking to Mirror Online, Carole said: “I strive towards veganism so there is nothing so gross in the plant world, for me to be forced to eat on camera, as to make for entertaining television.

“The show has been criticised by animal lovers for the consumption of live creatures, and no amount of money would make me want to be part of something that disrespects nature that way.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to air in November.