Idris Elba to Star in Africa Spy Romance Movie With ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Vibes

WENN

The ‘Thor’ actor teams up with Simon Kinberg for the upcoming project which will be set in Africa as he is set to star in and serve as a producer for the movie.

Idris Elba is set to star in a forthcoming spy romance movie from Simon Kinberg.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the movie will be set in Africa and have a Mr. & Mrs. Smith feel to it – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s 2005 movie which sees a bored, upper middle class married couple surprised to learn that they are assassins belonging to competing agencies, and that they have been assigned to kill each other.

Further details of the flick remain under wraps.

Idris is on board to produce the movie, with Travon Free writing the screenplay, THR confirmed

The actor is booked and busy, starring in “Western Concrete Cowboys“, which is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. He will also star in “The Suicide Squad” sequel, coming out in 2021.