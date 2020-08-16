Hurricanes’ Svechnikov likely out remainder of Bruins series

The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping for the best after Andrei Svechnikov was helped off the ice late in the third period during Saturday’s Game 3 against the Boston Bruins, but things don’t sound good.
Svechnikov got tangled up with Bruins captain Zdeno Chara in the offensive zone and went down awkwardly, possibly sustaining a leg injury on the play.
Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour provided an update on Svechnikov’s situation on Sunday, and he admitted it’s “highly doubtful” that the winger returns for the playoffs, according to The Athletic’s Sara Civian.
Svechnikov has been one of Carolina’s best players this postseason. While the 20-year-old didn’t record a point in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Boston, he has seven points (four goals, three assists) in six games in the NHL’s Toronto bubble.
Against the Bruins, Svechnikov has two points (one goal, one assist) through three games.
Boston and Carolina don’t meet again until Game 4 on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
