How to remove GMeet tab from Gmail app on Android and iOS devices

If you have recently updated your Gmail app then you may have seen a new tab at the bottom of your screen that is labelled ‘Meet.’ The new addition has been rolled out to both Android and iOS users in the latest updates of the Gmail app.

While those who use the Google Meet platform quite frequently may feel that it is a welcome change to the UI, however, there may be others who feel no need for having a shortcut to a video conferencing tool through an app that they specifically use to check their emails.

For those who want to remove the ‘unwanted’ Meet tab, this is what they need to do:

2. Tap on the three-line “hamburger” icon in the upper left corner



3. Tap on Settings



4. Choose the Gmail account you wish to remove ‘Meet’ shortcut from



5. Uncheck “Show the Meet tab for video calling.”



Now when you go back to your Gmail inbox you will see that you have old inbox UI back without the Google Meet integration.

You can also enable the same again by following the aforementioned steps.

