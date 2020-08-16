Hong Kong Authorities Apprehend Bitcoin ATM Thieves Who Stole $30,000 By Cointelegraph

Hong Kong Authorities Apprehend Bitcoin ATM Thieves Who Stole $30,000
Authorities recently took three men into custody following their alleged swindling of $226,000 in Hong Kong dollars from (BTC) ATMs in the territory.
The apprehended male trio, ranging from age 26 to age 55, allegedly exploited six different Bitcoin ATM machines, manipulating them to cough up the Hong Kong dollar equivalent of roughly $30,000 U.S. dollars, an article from the South China Morning Post detailed on Aug. 15. The alleged robbers took the cash out across 11 transactions.
