Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 10–17 By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin’s Big Advertising Blitz, ETH Hits Two-Year High, ‘Doctor Who’ on Blockchain: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 10–17
bulls stampede toward $12,000 as Ether hits a two-year high
Once again, Bitcoin bulls have set their sights on cracking $12,000. Its a battle fraught with risk, as multiple rejections at this stubborn level of resistance could be seen as a bearish signal. Others disagree and say repeated retests heighten the chances of success.
There are fears that we could be heading for a correction with the Crypto Fear and Greed Index flashing a score of 82, which means theres extreme greed in the crypto markets.
Invest in Bitcoin, Galaxy Digital ad tells Financial Times readers
CEO fires back at NYT reporter: Ripple has no plans to reset our strategy
China expands digital yuan trials to Beijing and neighboring provinces
Official Doctor Who merchandise is coming to the blockchain
Boom! Kraken predicts imminent Bitcoin price rally of up to 200%
$99 gas fees on are crippling DeFis growth
Attorney ordered to pay $5.2 million for releasing Bitcoin funds from escrow
Hong Kong authorities apprehend Bitcoin ATM thieves who stole $30,000
Why Grayscales new digital currency ad could bring crypto to millions
Championing blockchain education in Africa: Women leading the Bitcoin cause
Blockchain phones and Bitcoin watches: Revisiting the crypto tech hype
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.