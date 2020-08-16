Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • COVID Alert app has been downloaded nearly 2 million times
  • CRTC announces $72 million in funding for five broadband internet access projects
  • Rural Canadians have nearly 10 times slower download speeds than urban users: CIRA
  • Microsoft’s Xbox Series X might launch on November 6th
  • 52% of Canadians don’t believe COVID Alert doesn’t geolocate users: survey
  • Microsoft launches Surface Duo in the U.S., no Canadian details yet
  • Rogers increasing Ignite Bundle services by $6 per month
  • Telus wins four out of seven categories in Opensignal’s latest mobile network report
  • Xbox Series X to launch in November, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021
  • Pixel 4a Review
  • Lenovo Yoga C940 Review
  • Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G now available in Canada
  • How to set an email signature in Gmail on desktop and mobile
  • Microsoft Xbox Series S name appears on leaked controller packaging

