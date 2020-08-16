Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

COVID Alert app has been downloaded nearly 2 million times

CRTC announces $72 million in funding for five broadband internet access projects

Rural Canadians have nearly 10 times slower download speeds than urban users: CIRA

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X might launch on November 6th

52% of Canadians don’t believe COVID Alert doesn’t geolocate users: survey

Microsoft launches Surface Duo in the U.S., no Canadian details yet

Rogers increasing Ignite Bundle services by $6 per month

Telus wins four out of seven categories in Opensignal’s latest mobile network report

Xbox Series X to launch in November, Halo Infinite delayed to 2021

Pixel 4a Review

Lenovo Yoga C940 Review

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G now available in Canada

How to set an email signature in Gmail on desktop and mobile

Microsoft Xbox Series S name appears on leaked controller packaging

