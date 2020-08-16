Happy Hour 290: Fortnite provokes App Store fight and ‘Apple One’ services bundle

This week on Happy Hour, Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall unpack the rumored Apple One bundle, the App Store removing the popular Fortnite game from Epic, and much more.

Sponsored by Crypto Pro, a Bitcoin / crypto ticker and portfolio. Get a month of Premium with code

Sponsored by TextExpander: Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):

Links:

Bloomberg: Apple services bundle to launch in October alongside iPhone 12, called ‘Apple One’

iOS 14 can automatically redirect web links to Apple News+ for premium articles

Fortnite removed from App Store after Epic Games added direct payment option

Facebook iOS gaming app launches with no games; condemns Apple policy

Report: Apple to launch TV+, Showtime, and CBS All Access bundle next week

Apple warns White House about severe implications of banning WeChat

Watch Time: Season 3 coming in September

Follow Zac:

SpaceExplored.com

Follow Benjamin:

bzamayo.com

Twitter @bzamayo

Follow :

Instagram @

Twitter @

Facebook

Listen & Subscribe:

Apple Podcasts

Overcast

Spotify

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at [email protected] You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: