G Herbo Admits to Cheating on Taina Williams With Ari Fletcher in Arrest Footage

The released footage was taken last year, when the hip-hop star was arrested for allegedly assaulting the mother of his child following an intense argument.

Last year, G-Herbo a.k.a. Lil Herb made headlines after his arrest for assaulting his ex and baby mama Ari Flecther. Now, footage of his arrest has finally been released online and found the 25-year-old hip-hop star admitting to cheating on Taina Williams with Ari as he talked to the police.

In the clip published by Real World Police, Herbo could be heard saying, “For what it’s not even worth it. For what! She could have just gave me my s**t. Why she want to hold on to me. She want to f**k me or something. What is it, we did that already. I just f**ked her the day before yesterday.” He then went on saying that he loved Taina and that he didn’t care about Ari at all. It also appeared that he was trying to retrieve some of his jewelry, but things didn’t go well.





Herbo was arrested in April 2019 after an argument with Ari as some witnesses claimed to have seen the rapper dragging his baby mama into the house by her hair. Ari herself shared her story on Instagram by saying at the time, “He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f**k out of me front of my son.”

She continued, “Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f**k out of me again (choked me, punched me in my face and all over my body, dragged me outside on the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son, took me in the house and continued beating me).”

Following the incident, Herbo was charged with simple battery and pled guilty for the incident. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 150 hours of community service. He was also ordered to attend a 24-week family violence intervention program.