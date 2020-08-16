France records highest one-day rise since May

France has recorded its highest one-day rise in coronavirus infections since May, New Zealand is reporting 13 new cases and vacationers to Italy are now undergoing mandatory screenings upon arrival.

A nurse removes gloves after testing members of the public at the Eden Park testing station in Auckland, New Zealand. (Getty)

After France recorded its highest one-day rise in virus infections since May, the government is pushing for wider mask use and tighter protections for migrant workers and in slaughterhouses.

But France still plans to reopen schools nationwide in two weeks, and the labour minister says the government is determined to avoid a new nationwide lockdown that would further hobble the economy and threaten jobs.

France’s infection count has resurged in recent weeks, blamed in part on people crisscrossing the country for weddings, family gatherings or annual summer vacations with friends.

France reported 3310 new infections in a single day Saturday, and the rate of positive tests has been growing and is now at 2.6 per cent.

The daily case count was down to several hundred a day for two months, but started rising again in July. Overall France has reported more than 30,400 virus-related deaths, among the world’s highest tolls.

Tourists with face masks walk past French police officers on the Champs Elysee avenue in Paris. (Associated Press)

The outbreak in Auckland, discovered Tuesday, has prompted officials to put the nation’s largest city back into a two-week lockdown.

The outbreak has now grown to 49 infections, with authorities saying they believe all the cases are all connected, giving them hope the virus isn’t spreading beyond that cluster.

New Zealand had gone 102 days without community spread of the disease before the latest outbreak.

Officials believe the virus was reintroduced to New Zealand from abroad but haven’t yet been able to figure out how it happened.

Passengers arriving in Rome from four Mediterranean countries receive instructions by airport staff, right, as they line up with their suitcases at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci airport to be immediately tested for COVID-19. (Associated Press)

Vacationers arriving in Rome, Italy from four Mediterranean countries have lined up with their suitcases at Leonardo da Vinci airport to be immediately tested for the new coronavirus on Sunday (local ).

Last week, Italy’s health minister issued an ordinance requiring the tests for all travellers arriving in Italy from Croatia, Greece, Malta or Spain.

Travellers have the option of being tested instead within 48 hours of arrival at local public health offices closer to their home or destination in Italy.

Vacationers coming from abroad are fuelling an increase in new coronavirus infections in Italy in recent weeks. On Saturday, the daily caseload of new infections topped 600 for the first since May.

The Greek government is imposing local restrictions on businesses, especially those that cater to big crowds, and business owners on the island of Mykonos don’t like it one bit. (Associated Press)

Bavarian authorities said Sunday (local ) they’re still haven’t been able to contact 46 of more than 900 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus upon entering Germany recently, but didn’t receive the results.

The southern German state admitted last week that tens of thousands of travellers returning back home had to wait for weeks to receive their test results — among them the more than 900 who had tested positive but were not aware of it because of the missing results.

The bureaucratic breakdown led to an uproar in Germany over concerns that those who tested positive but were not aware of it could spread the virus to others.

The Bavarian state government said the long delays in getting the results were linked to problems with the software and an unexpectedly high number of people wanting to be tested at newly established test centres, primarily at highway rest stops near the country’s southern borders.

Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, said Sunday (local ) that she had tested negative for the new coronavirus following a July 30 announcement that she had tested positive.

“Negative exam. Thanks for the prayers and for all the expressions of affection,” 38-year-old Michelle Bolsonaro said on Instagram. She published an image of what she said was her laboratory exam.

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro wearing a protective mask attends the graduation ceremony of new parachutists in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Getty)

On Wednesday, Michelle Bolsonaro’s grandmother died of COVID-19.

Bolsonaro’s youngest son, 22-year-old Jair Renan, has also tested positive for the virus. On Saturday, he released a video in which he takes pills that he says are hydroxychloroquine.

The drug has no proven efficacy against the new coronavirus but has been widely publicised by the Brazilian president as a treatment for COVID-19.

Donald Trump ‘s top coronavirus adviser has used a visit to Kansas to urge people to wear masks regardless of where they live.

“What’s really important for every Kansan to understand is that this epidemic that we have been seeing this summer is both urban and rural,” Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force said Saturday (local )

“So we are really asking all communities, whether you are urban or rural communities, to really wear a mask inside, outside, every day.”

She also stressed that people should socially distance and not have gatherings while in Kansas City, Kansas, for a meeting with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, as well as community and state health officials at KU Medical Center, The Kansas City Star reports.

“You can’t tell who’s infected,” Dr Birx said.

“Much of the spread is asymptomatic. I know we all want to believe that our family members cannot be positive. They are.”

While Kahului Airport on Maui, Hawaii has completed its second phase of its thermal screening project meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The screening uses thermal imaging and facial recognition technology to pinpoint people with a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or higher.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348