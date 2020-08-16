Former Prudential Securities Chief Executive Ball Bats for Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

Former Prudential Securities Chief Executive Ball Bats for Bitcoin
Former Prudential (NYSE:) Securities chief executive and current chairman of Sanders Morris Harris George Ball (NYSE:) sees as a safe haven for those looking for different investments.
In an interview with on August 14, Ball admitted he was previously a “Bitcoin opponent” but, with the government participating in the financial markets, he’s seen the value of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
