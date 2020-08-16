Former Florida Tax Collector Used Public Funds for Blockchain Company By Cointelegraph

Former Florida Tax Collector Used Public Funds for Blockchain Company
A former Florida tax collector was found to have used public funds to set up a blockchain company.
In a report from the Orlando Sentinel, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg billed the Tax Collector’s Office $65,860 to buy computer servers for a company he was setting up called Government Blockchain Systems LLC. Greenberg then reportedly returned the money in a series of checks.
