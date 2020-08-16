Ewan McGregor ‘splits Star Wars cash’ as part of divorce settlement with wife of 22 years

Ewan McGregor is reportedly splitting his Star Wars royalties are part of his divorce settlement with ex-wife Eva Mavrakis.

The pair split in 2017 after 22 years with the A-lister filing for divorce.

McGregor cited irreconcilable differences to end their partnership which they had four children from.

Now he is allegedly to split the cash he made from playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, reports the Daily Mirror.

The paper follows reports from TMZ.com, which claims a judge has signed off on the settlement which means Ewan will be handing over half his money from his role in the Star Wars prequels as well as other movie projects he worked on during the marriage.

The website states they will be splitting their property assets, with Eve keeping the former couple’s $6.6 million family home in Los Angeles and all of her jewellery.

The movie star reportedly gets to keep 30 of their vehicles, while Eve gets five.

The deal is also said to include a $501,704 pay out to even out the asset split, as well as child support of $14,934 per month and base spousal support of $35,868 per month.

It works out at around £40,000-a-month.

TMZ reports they will be sharing custody of their youngest daughter.

The pair’s divorce was finalised back in June, and it took several more weeks for them to hammer out the settlement.

Since the split, Ewan, 49, has moved on with new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 35.

The pair met on the set of their TV show Fargo.

Trouble flared up shortly after they went public with their new romance when it became clear that Ewan’s eldest daughter, Clara, , was not happy about his new relationship.

She hit out at the actress in a scathing post on Instagram, calling her a “piece of trash”.

Clara later explained her comments, admitting: “It wasn’t my finest moment” in an interview with The Times.