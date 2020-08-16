Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart Seen Meeting Up After He Defends Her Amid Talk Show Scandal

Warner Bros.

The talk show host and the ‘Ride Along’ star were spotted having a lunch together at Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California over the weekend.

Kevin Hart has once again proven his loyalty to Ellen DeGeneres amid toxic workplace environment allegations. After defending her on social media, the actor/comedian has reached out to the talk show host in person.

The “Finding Dory” voice actor and the “Jumanji: The Next Level” star were spotted meeting up with each other over the weekend. The two enjoyed lunch outside at Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California on Saturday, August 15.

In pictures which are circulating online, Ellen and Kevin appeared to engage in a deep conversation while enjoying a glass of wine. They dressed casually for the outing, with the embattled star wearing a printed navy blue top, beige cargo pants and sandals. Kevin, meanwhile, wore a light blue shirt and matching shorts.

Earlier this month, Kevin sent love to Ellen amid mounting allegations against her and her show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“. “I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” he posted on Instagram on August 4.

“The internet has become a crazy world of negativity… we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad… When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another… this hate s**t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon…,” he added, before noting, “This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences… It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…”

Kevin received criticism after making his statements, but it didn’t make him retract his support for his friend. Defending his stance, the 41-year-old insisted that he’d do his best to “be there” for his friends whenever they’re in trouble. He claimed, “It’s a f***ed up time that we live in. People are forgetting how to be people. People are now programs. F**k. When did we get here?”