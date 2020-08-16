Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week By .com

© .



By Jesse Cohen

.com – Wall Street’s earnings season is winding down but there are a number of reports from some major retailers in the coming days, with Walmart (NYSE:) likely to draw the most attention.

Investors will also focus on the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, due on Wednesday, for further insight into the outlook for monetary policy through the end of the year and beyond.

Several important economic reports are also expected, with weekly jobless claims data on Thursday topping the list.

Elsewhere, in Europe, markets are keeping an eye on flash PMI surveys on manufacturing and service sector activity, which should give further indication of how the region’s economy is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, commodity traders will focus on this week’s Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee, or JMMC, meeting of major crude producers as they review the latest developments in oil markets.

Ahead of the coming week, .com has compiled a list of the five biggest events on the economic calendar that are most likely to affect the markets.

1. Walmart Earnings

is one of the biggest names slated to report second-quarter results this week, as the earnings season on Wall Street continues to wind down.

The retail giant is expected to report earnings per share of $1.25 on revenue of $135.29 billion, according to analysts polled by .com, when it reports before the opening bell on Tuesday.

Walmart has been one of the strongest performers in the retail space in recent months, with shares up around 30% from their March lows, thanks in large part to rapid growth in e-commerce and online sales amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Other notable companies reporting results this week include, Target (NYSE:), Home Depot (NYSE:), Lowe’s (NYSE:), Kohls (NYSE:), TJX Companies (NYSE:), Foot Locker (NYSE:), Nvidia (NASDAQ:), and Alibaba (NYSE:).

2. Fed FOMC Meeting Minutes

The Federal Reserve will release of its most recent policy meeting on Wednesday at 2:00PM ET.

The U.S. central bank left interest rates on hold at the conclusion of its policy meeting on July 29 and pledged to keep the monetary spigot wide open until the economy has weathered the impact of the virus.

The Fed acknowledged that economic activity had picked up somewhat in recent months, though conceded that it remained “well below” levels seen at the beginning of the year.

Recent economic data has validated the central bank’s concerns as strength in the labor market and consumer confidence appear to be on the wane.

3. U.S. Jobless Claims

The Labor Department will release weekly data on at 8:30AM ET Thursday.