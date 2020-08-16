Donald Trump’s Brother Dies in Hospital After Suffering Brain Bleeds

WENN

Robert Trump has passed away at the age 71 while being treated at Mount Sinai in New York City, one day after older brother President Trump visited him in hospital.

President Donald Trump is mourning the death of his younger brother Robert Trump.

The 74-year-old U.S. leader shared a statement announcing that his brother had died at a New York hospital on Saturday (15Aug20) at the age of 71.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump said in a statement released by White House officials.

“He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, but Robert reportedly spent a week in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City earlier this summer after experiencing brain bleeds, which began after a recent fall, according to a family friend.

The businessman-turned-politician had travelled to New York on Friday to visit Robert, whose death came just 11 days before what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Robert served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Part of his job was overseeing Trump’s casinos in Atlantic City.