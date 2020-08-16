Disney Introduces Its First Bisexual Lead Character on ‘The Owl House’

Disney Television Animation

Disney has confirmed that “The Owl House” lead character Luz Noceda is bisexual. The Dominican-American girl marks the first bisexual character to be featured on a Disney TV series.

“The Owl House” follows 14-year-old Luz who goes on a journey to another world to become a witch. While Luz has shown she’s attracted to male characters on the show, the two most recent episodes, “Enchanting Grom Fright” and “Wing It Like Witches”, saw her exploring a romantic relationship with recurring female character Amity.

Series creator Dana Terrace, who is also bisexual, previously addressed the matter on her Twitter account, writing, “When I was first developing Owl House I always wanted to do a prom episode to make up for my own experiences. Back then PROM was an anagram for ‘Perennial Ritual Offering Maiden’. I’m so INCREDIBLY grateful for the crew working to make this episode so bada**.”

“In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast. I’m a horrible liar so sneaking it in would’ve been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel,” she added in another post.

“I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, d****t! Luckily my stubbornness paid off and now I am VERY supported by current Disney leadership. (Thank you @NashRiskin and team!) Not to mention the amazingness of this crew,” she continued. “Representation matters! Always fight to make what YOU want to see! As OH continues I can’t wait to explore things that are important to me and my crew. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

Produced by Disney Television Animation, “The Owl House” also features voice actors Sarah-Nicole Robles, Alex Hirsch and Tati Gabrielle. Rounding out the cast are Issac Ryan Brown and Mae Whitman.