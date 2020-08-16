Dej Loaf Says “No” When A Fan Asks If She’ll Collaborate With Jacquees Again

Dej Loaf and Jacquees had a few bops over the last few years, but we may not get anymore, at least not anytime soon. Gathered from a tweet response, Dej Loaf is not checking for Jacquees. In fact, she’s not interested in collabing with him.

A fan tweeted and asked, “@jacquees @dejloaf can we please get another project please[?]” She replied, “No.”

The “Try Me” rapper didn’t offer any further explanation as to why we won’t see them in the booth together, but it was clear that those two letters were enough for us to live with.

When we spoke to Jacquees, he exclusively told us that he doesn’t know what’s going on but wishes everyone well.

“I have no idea. I hope everyone is blessed,” he told The Shade Room.

If you recall, the two have beaucoup songs together–”No Better Love,” “You Belong To Somebody Else,” “Waves,” “Deeper,” and “Hold You Up,” just to name a few from their joint album, “F-k a Friend Zone.”

As far as what they’re up to now, Dej Loaf released “No Saint.” Jacquees has been flexin’ on the ‘gram and living life. Late last year, while he crowned himself as “King of R,amp;B,” the singer thanked Chris Brown and Trey Songz for supporting his career.

In a sentimental IG post, Jacquees wrote:

“Thank you to the Kings of R,amp;b who I looked up to the most to believe I can really do it! #1 #Chris brown ( Did so much me for me and my career, I been down wit C breezy since I was 18 use to be wit him everyday just learning! I appreciate bro and love you! #2 #TreySongz Big bro Trey been riding wit me since I was bout 20-21! The love been genuine and real always in my corner I appreciate y’all boyz 4L, Love y’all !”

Hopefully these two will work together one day. They definitely have good chemistry.

