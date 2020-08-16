DeFi Is the Future Says CZ but Centralized Exchanges Remain More Popular By Cointelegraph

DeFi Is the Future Says CZ but Centralized Exchanges Remain More Popular
With Decentralized Finance (DeFi) gaining steam, exchanges like Binance find ways to co-exist with innovations like DeFi. Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said DeFi is an innovative space and decentralized exchanges will not be a challenge for regular exchanges.
In an interview at the Boxmining Youtube channel, CZ said DeFi makes the space more attractive. In particular, he pointed to automatic market makers (AMM) as a fascinating invention.
