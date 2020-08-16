CRA disables online services after 9,041 accounts breached

The Government of Canada was hit with a cyberattack, specifically “credential stuffing”, on the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) website and accessed usernames and data.
According to a statement, ‘9,041 users were collected fraudulently and used to try and access GC services’ and temporarily shut down for Canadians to access its online services has been instituted. Approximately 5,500 CRA accounts were targeted in this cyberattack.
“Used by approximately 30 federal departments, GCKey allows Canadians to access services like Employment and Social Development Canada’s My Service Canada Account or their Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada account. Of the roughly 12 million active GCKey accounts in Canada, the passwords and usernames of 9,041 users were acquired fraudulently and used to try and access government services, a third of which accessed such services and are being further examined for suspicious activity,” said the Government.
“These attacks, which used passwords and usernames collected from previous hacks of accounts worldwide, took advantage of the fact that many people reuse passwords and usernames across multiple accounts.”
The Treasury Board suggests users use ‘unique passwords for different accounts.’
Source: Canada