Constellation Software Inc. Announces Changes to its Management Team

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced the resignation of John Billowits, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Vela Operating Group (“Vela”) and the appointment of Damian McKay as his replacement, with effect from September 30, 2020. John Billowits will continue to act as a director to Constellation and will assist in the transition over the next twelve months and beyond as required.

Damian McKay has been with Constellation for five years as CEO of DMG, an operating group within Vela. Prior to joining Constellation, Damian served as CEO of Datamine and in various executive positions with General Electric in Australia.

Mark Leonard, said, in commenting upon the announcement:

“We owe John a debt of thanks. John oversaw the development of Vela into a high-performance Operating Group, after he did a wonderful job of helping bring Gary Jonas Computing into the CSI fold. In between, he was Constellation’s CFO. In that role he was my irreverent, logical, and decisive coach. I would not have invested in TSS without John’s prodding and encouragement, nor would we have adjusted the overly conservative acquisition models which were constraining CSI’s capital deployment.

I am sad that John will no longer be a CSI employee, but am pleased that Damian and I will continue to benefit from John’s continued involvement as a Director and engaged investor.

Damian brings a wealth of global experience which will contribute to the continued global expansion of Vela.”

