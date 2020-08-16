Concerns tens of thousands of D95 masks may not protect healthcare workers after failed lab test

When the first wave of COVID-19 hit South Australia , the state government turned to local packaing manufacturer Detmold to transform its business and make millions of two types of face masks.

One of those types was the D95 mask, which recently failed a high-pressure fluid test conducted by an Australian laboratory.

Concerns have been raised about the design of an Australian-made face mask, rolled out across the country as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, and its ability to protect frontline workers. ()

SA Health has said it is still confident in the mask’s performance to protect those who wear it, but has also told health workers to wear a face shield if using them when a fluid strike could occur.

David Pope, the president of the SA Salaried Medical Officer’s Association, has said that measure makes it harder for health workers to deliver care.

“It’s difficult to ensure that you can get timely access to the face shields when you need them,” he said.

“They also mean that it’s difficult to see and difficult to talk to patients.”

The D95 mask recently failed a high-pressure fluid test conducted by an Australian laboratory. ()

The state opposition has now also demanded answers from the government over the concerns.

“What additional testing is now going to happen, how quickly is that testing going to happen and what assurance can you give them that when they use these masks they’ll be protected?” SA Labor’s Chris Picton said.

Health Minister Stephen Wade has backed the masks.

“This mask has passed two of the three tests that it has been put through,” he said.

Detmold has said both the types of masks it manufactures are fully compliant and have passed the relevant testing by certified laboratories.

()

“Manufacturers are expected to continue to have their masks tested to maintain quality assurance.”

Detmold has said both the types of masks it manufactures are fully compliant and have passed the relevant testing by certified laboratories.

SA Health confirmed it has more than 60,000 Detmold masks still in stock and will not be recalling any of them.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348