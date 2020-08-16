Cold front to hit Gauteng, with below-zero temperatures expected

Gauteng residents should brace themselves for a two-day cold front, starting on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

Temperatures are likely to dip to below zero on Wednesday morning, heating up a bit more from Thursday, according to SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht.

A 30% chance of light rain is expected for Tuesday, he said.

Pretoria will experience a maximum of 19 degrees on Tuesday and 17 degrees on Wednesday.

Johannesburg will see below-zero temperatures for Wednesday morning, going up to 14 degrees during the day, Engelbrecht said.

Thursday will still be slightly cold for the province, but temperatures will improve into the high teens, he added.