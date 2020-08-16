Clippers, not Lakers, now are betting favorites to win 2020 NBA title

In a rather interesting turn of events, the Los Angeles Lakers no longer are the betting favorites to win the 2020 NBA title.

The Clippers, according to BetOnline.ag, now have the best odds to win the championship this season at +250. Here’s how things stack up in the top five:

Clippers +250 Lakers +300 Milwaukee Bucks +300 Toronto Raptors +1100 Boston Celtics +1200

L.A.’s increased odds come after they won their final two seeding games ahead of the first-round of the playoffs. The Lakers, on the other hand, dropped their final game of the seeding round to the Sacramento Kings.

The Clippers are set to take on the Dallas Mavericks in round one beginning Monday while the Lakers are set to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Clippers went 2-2 against the Lakers this season, so there’s really no telling who would win a playoff matchup between the two teams. Although, it almost certainly would last longer than four games.

If the Clippers win the title this season, it’ll be their first in franchise history.