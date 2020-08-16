Chris Hogan to sign with Jets, completing run through AFC East

Chris Hogan is returning to his old AFC East stomping grounds.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Sunday that Hogan will sign with the Jets, pending a physical and testing for COVID-19. Should he pass, Hogan will sign with New York and run the gamut of the division: He played three seasons each for the Bills and Patriots from 2012-15 and 2016-18, respectively, and was a practice squad member/reserve for the Dolphins in 2011 and ’12.

Twitter, of course, was quick to note the peculiar milestone:

Hogan, entering his 10th year in the league, will be a veteran presence in the Jets’ receiving corps — and a much-needed one at that. Jets second-round pick Denzel Mims is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, potentially depleting what is already a shallow group of receivers for quarterback Sam Darnold.

Hogan has his own history of injuries to deal with, however. He’s coming off a 2019 campaign in which he only caught eight passes in seven games with the Panthers due to a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery. Should he stay healthy, New York will likely want him to produce more like he did in New England (107 receptions, 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns) than he did in Miami and Buffalo (87 receptions, 959 yards, six touchdowns).