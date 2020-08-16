Home Entertainment Celebrities Who Are Related That Shocked Me

Celebrities Who Are Related That Shocked Me

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

1.

Sabrina Carpenter is Nancy Cartwright’s niece:


Disney Channel, Fox

This Work It sensation is the niece of Nancy Cartwright, who you may know as the voice of Bart Simpson in The Simpsons.


2.

Blake Lively and Bart Johnson are in-laws:


The CW, Disney Channel

Megastar Blake Lively — Gossip Girl, A Simple Favor, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, to name a few — has a half sister named Robyn (you know, from Teen Witch) and that sister just so happens to be married to Troy Bolton’s dad.


3.

Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga are sisters:


FX, AMC

American Horror Story alum Taissa Farmiga is the younger sister of Vera Farmiga, who you may know from Bates Motel. Looks like scary shows run in the family!


4.

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are in-laws:


20th Century Fox

The unsung heroes of The Devil Wears Prada are not only show-stealers, but also in-laws! Emily introduced Stanley to her sister, Felicity, at her wedding to John Krasinski (you may have heard of him). Stanley and Felicity were married a couple years later and solidified this family of A-listers.


5.

Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman are cousins:


Buena Vista Pictures, Fox Searchlight

Ah yes, the prestigious Coppola family! Nicolas is the nephew of Francis Ford, who’s the brother of Talia Shire, who’s the mother of Jason (and Robert, aka Michael Moscovitz) Schwartzman. What a FAMILY!


6.

Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz are in-laws:


Fox / E!, 20th Century Fox

The Simple Life star and Shrek icon married the Madden twins — Joel and Benji, respectively — who you may know from the punk rock band Good Charlotte.


7.

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie are sisters:


Fox / E!, Vogue

The aforementioned Simple Life star is the older sister of model Sofia Richie. Their dad is Lionel Richie!


8.

Gloria Steinem was Christian Bale’s stepmother:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Warner Bros.

The iconic feminist and journalist was married to Christian Bale’s father from 2000–2003 until his death.


9.

Miley Cyrus is Dolly Parton’s goddaughter:


Lionsgate Films, Netflix

The “9 to 5” singer is the godmother of the “Party in the U.S.A.” icon. So much talent between these two!


10.

Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy are cousins:


20th Century Fox

I know the last name “McCarthy” is pretty common, which is why it went over my head that Jenny and Melissa are cousins!


11.

Jenny McCarthy and Mark Wahlberg are in-laws:


20th Century Fox, Paramount Pictures

Jenny married not-so New Kid on the Block Donnie Wahlberg, who’s the older brother of Marky Mark.


12.

Patrick Wilson and Scott Foley are in-laws:


Paramount Pictures, ABC

The Conjuring‘s Patrick Wilson and Scandal‘s Scott Foley married the Domińczyk sisters — Dagmara and Marika, respectively.


13.

Lily Allen and Alfie Allen are siblings:


Regal, HBO

“Smile” singer Lily Allen is the older sister of GoT alum Alfie Allen. Fun fact, the song “Alfie” from her debut album is about her baby bro, but out of respect for him — the track does NOT paint him in a positive light — she no longer performs the song.


14.

Beyoncé and Bianca Lawson are stepsiblings:


Parkwood, ABC Family / Freeform

Beyoncé’s slightly more iconic mother, Miss Tina, married Richard Lawson in 2005, who’s the father of the ever-youthful Bianca Lawson.


15.

Shirley McClaine and Warren Beatty are siblings:


Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros.

When Ira Beatty and Kathlyn Corinne gave birth to their two children in the ’30s, little did they know that those kids would group up to be Academy Award winners Shirley McClaine and Warren Beatty.


16.

Diana Ross is Ashlee Simpson’s mother-in-law:


Rich Fury / Getty Images

Diana Ross — who needs no introduction — gave birth to NOT ONLY Tracee Ellis Ross, but also Evan Ross, who married ~all the pieces~ of Ashlee Simpson in 2015.

17.

Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber are half brothers:


Showtime, Netflix

I’m NGL…I’m ashamed of myself for this one…but in my defense, they are half brothers!


18.

Brandy Norwood and Snoop Dogg are cousins:


UPN, The Breakfast Club

Singer/actor/the one and only Cinderella I recognize and the “Gin N Juice” rapper are cousins.


19.

Antonio Banderas was Dakota Johnson’s stepfather:


Miramax, Universal Pictures

Antonio Banderas married Melanie Griffith in 1996, when Dakota was 7 years old, and they remained married until 2015.


20.

Jesse Eisenberg and Hallie Eisenberg are siblings:


Sony Pictures, Pepsi Co.

Remember that cute Pepsi girl? Yeah, her older brother is Mark Zuckerb…er, I mean, Jesse Eisenberg.


21.

Rachel Brosnahan and David Spade are in-laws…?


Amazon Prime, NBC

OK bear with me, ’cause this gets COMPLEX. Marvelous Ms. Brosnahan is the niece of the late Kate Spade (you know, the designer). Well, Kate Spade was married to Andy Spade, and his younger brother is comedian David Spade. So, yeah. They’re in-laws…once removed? You do the math.


22.

Angelina Jolie is Jon Voight’s daughter:


20th Century Fox, Buena Vista Pictures

Jon left Angelina and her family when she was less than a year old. They’ve had a very tumultuous relationship/were estranged until 2007, after the death of Angelina’s mother. Back in 2002, Jolie petitioned to legally drop “Voight” from her name.


23.

Leslie Mann is Maude Apatow’s mother:


Universal Pictures, HBO

Leslie has been married to director Judd Apatow since 1997, and in that same year, she gave birth to the Euphoria star.


24.

Yara Shahidi and Nas are cousins:


Freeform, Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Grown-ish star and the famous rapper are cousins.


Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©