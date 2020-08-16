Celebrities Who Are Related That Shocked Me

1.
Sabrina Carpenter is Nancy Cartwright’s niece:
2.
Blake Lively and Bart Johnson are in-laws:
3.
Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga are sisters:
4.
Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt are in-laws:
5.
Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman are cousins:
6.
Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz are in-laws:
7.
Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie are sisters:
8.
Gloria Steinem was Christian Bale’s stepmother:
9.
Miley Cyrus is Dolly Parton’s goddaughter:
10.
Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy are cousins:
11.
Jenny McCarthy and Mark Wahlberg are in-laws:
12.
Patrick Wilson and Scott Foley are in-laws:
13.
Lily Allen and Alfie Allen are siblings:
14.
Beyoncé and Bianca Lawson are stepsiblings:
15.
Shirley McClaine and Warren Beatty are siblings:
16.
Diana Ross is Ashlee Simpson’s mother-in-law:
17.
Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber are half brothers:
18.
Brandy Norwood and Snoop Dogg are cousins:
19.
Antonio Banderas was Dakota Johnson’s stepfather:
20.
Jesse Eisenberg and Hallie Eisenberg are siblings:
21.
Rachel Brosnahan and David Spade are in-laws…?
22.
Angelina Jolie is Jon Voight’s daughter:
23.
Leslie Mann is Maude Apatow’s mother:
24.
Yara Shahidi and Nas are cousins:
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!