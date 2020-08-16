Can You Guess The Celebrity Based On The Super Old Photo?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Updated 8 minutes ago. Posted 8 minutes ago

Julie Andrews or Helen Mirren? You decide.

  1. Let’s start off easy. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Meryl Streep!


    Via Getty

  2. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Christopher Walken!


    Via Getty

  3. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Betty White!


    Via Getty

  4. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Ian McKellen!


    Via Getty

  5. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Aretha Franklin!


    Via Getty

  6. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Michael Caine!


    Via Getty

  7. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Helen Mirren!


    Via Getty

  8. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Maggie Smith!


    Via Getty

  9. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Al Pacino!


    Via Getty

  10. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Jane Fonda!


    Via Getty

  11. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Steven Spielberg!


    Via Getty

  12. Who is this?

    Getty


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Julie Andrews!


    Via Getty

  13. Who is this?

    Instagram / instagram.com


    Correct! 


    Wrong! 

    It’s Bill Nye!


    Via Getty

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR