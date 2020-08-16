Bulls Stampede Toward $12K Bitcoin Price as Weekly Close Approaches By Cointelegraph

Bulls Stampede Toward $12K Bitcoin Price as Weekly Close Approaches
Typically, for (BTC), weekends are marked by reduced trading volume as day traders take a break and the markets are closed.
Experienced traders will also know that exchange order books thin out during the weekend, providing opportune moments for clever Bitcoin whales to exploit these gaps and sway the price through whipsaw volatility.
