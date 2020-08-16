Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter issues perfect response to trade rumours

Western Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter has issued an emphatic response to rumours that he may be seeking a trade away from the club.

After veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson suggested that the relationship between Hunter and the Dogs had soured on Footy Classified, the 26-year-old starred in his frst match since Round 7.

The classy left-footer tallied 29 disposals at an incredible 86 percent efficiency, and kicked his first goal of the season in the third quarter.

However, more than the goal, it was Hunter’s celebration that raised eyebrows, as he passionately grabbed his Bulldogs jumper.

Lachie Hunter and the Bulldogs were all smiles after a big win over Adelaide kept their finals hopes alive (Getty)

“You don’t grab the jumper if you’re leaving,” Kangaroos great David King said on commentary for Fox Footy.

“I’m not sure what you do or what you grab if you are leaving, but he’s going nowhere.”

The gesture also caught the attention of Bulldogs club legend Brad Johnson.

“You can understand the interest in any quality player in the competition. But we know the history with his dad Mark and what he did for the Bulldogs for a long period of time,” Johnson told Fox Footy.

“The jumper’s what it’s all about. It’s what you play the game for: To represent the colours, whatever club you’re involved with.”