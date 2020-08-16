Bryce Hall And Sway House Hosted A Huge Party

Today in, “Why do influencers find it so hard to stay in their huge manors?”: TikTok star Bryce Hall is in some hot water for hosting a birthday party at the Sway House — with well over a hundred people in attendance — on Friday night.
For context, the Sway House is a collection of TikTok ~ influencers ~ who all live together — including Bryce, who has a lowkey 12.8 million followers on the app.
As documented by Def Noodles, Bryce’s 21st birthday was marked with a socially distanced and mask-filled celebration. If only! The mansion was packed with nary a mask to be seen.
Oh, and just in case you had this in your 2020 bingo, Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle was there.
There were also strippers dressed as police officers…
….That is, until the actual police arrived at 4 a.m.
FYI, gatherings are currently banned in LA and new COVID-19 cases are very much being driven by younger people — which is super concerning because, although younger people are less likely to be seriously affected, they can easily pass on the virus to more vulnerable people.
Subsequently, people were far from happy with the whole debacle:
As for Bryce himself, he posted, “I love my friends” on Twitter.
Unfortunately, Bryce and the Sway House are far from the only influencers to have been called out for partying during the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, the mayor of LA has threatened to cut off offending house’s power and water — and it looks like this might be happening to the Sway House soon.
