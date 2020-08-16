Browns hoping to have 20 percent capacity at home games in 2020

Many NFL teams have announced that fans either won’t be allowed to attend home games in 2020 or that capacity will be severely reduced.

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are hoping to have some fans at FirstEnergy Stadium this season when games officially begin.

In the 67,895-seat stadium, the Haslams are hoping to have capacity be at 20 percent.

“We feel about the opportunity to have a reduced crowd and think Cleveland feels the same way,” Jimmy Haslam said, according to Cleveland.com. “Of course, it’s up to the governor.”

The New England Patriots, similarly, announced they’ll be reducing capacity to 20 percent for the 2020 campaign if fans are allowed to attend.

Other teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders, announced they won’t be allowing fans to attend games. The Raiders are playing at the brand new Allegiant Stadium, which will be empty for their inaugural campaign in Las Vegas.