The NBA Playoffs begin on Monday in the Orlando bubble with a four-game slate that marks the start of one team’s trip to the NBA Finals. While things will certainly feel different this year for everyone, we’re expecting plenty of great action for NBA fans to enjoy.

Monday’s playoff action tips off with the Utah Jazz facing off against the Denver Nuggets, a battle that could get heated with the added intensity of the teams being in the same hotel.

We’ll also see some exciting Eastern Conference flashes later in the day. The Toronto Raptors will look to start their title defense against the Brooklyn Nets, a series that could end quickly. Afterwards, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will go head-to-head in an incredible series.

The NBA’s playoff action on Monday will conclude with a star-studded clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers, the dessert to a great day of playoff basketball.

With the first tip-off right around the corner, here are a few bold predictions for Monday’s NBA Playoffs slate.