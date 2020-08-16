Bipasha Basu says that the industry has given her many chances despite being an outsider



Right from Ajnaabee to Raaz, from Jism to Bachna Ae Haseeno, Bipasha Basu has always surprised everyone with her performances. After taking a break for five years, Bipasha makes her web-debut with Dangerous alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha was recently asked about her take on being an outsider, and she said that she’s happy with the opportunities and chances the industry has given her.

While Raaz went on to complete a golden jubilee, Jism was yet another bold script that people tried to stop her from doing, but the actress just went ahead with her gut and trusted the script. “I liked the story (Jism) and I thought I am an adult and what is the big deal in an erotica. It’s also a different kind of genre. And that became a huge success. Kind of every time I have done something there has been a trend post that whether it is the act of Billo Chaman Bahar or her songs. The ghagra choli numbers became trending post Beedi Jalaile and Namak Ishq Ka,” says the actress.