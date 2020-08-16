Best Gaming Accessories for Phones in 2020

Best

Speaking as a passionate mobile gamer, the pain points I deal with most often involve bad controls, a dying battery, bad audio, and the lack of enough internal storage. With cloud-based streaming platforms on the rise, having the right Android gaming accessories on hand can make or break a gaming session. We’ve rounded up the best controllers, battery packs, and headphones that you should consider if you want to step your game up.



Staff pick

Built to slot in almost any Android phone with a center USB-C port, the Kishi runs off your phone battery and supports passthrough charging. Unlike most Bluetooth controllers, you’ll never have to charge it, it collapses into a convenient travel size, input lag is never a problem, and it’s less conspicuous than a gaming-clip controller when playing on the go. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy The Stratus Duo uses Bluetooth to sync with Android and a Wi-Fi dongle to connect to your PC, meaning you won’t have to disconnect from one to play on the other — just flip a switch on its back and you’re good to go! It’s quite comfortable to hold for marathon sessions its rechargeable lithium-ion battery should last you 20 hours. The only thing that’s missing is haptic feedback, but that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for most mobile gamers. The Razer Raiju Mobile is an expensive controller, but for your money you get one of the best Bluetooth controllers for a smartphone that you will ever own. Features include remappable buttons and an accompanying app that lets you set up custom control profiles for games. It’s also got a study phone mount, and can remember and instantly pair with two different phones over Bluetooth or through a wired connection. Calling all 90s kids! 8Bitdo has created this Bluetooth controller to include all the modern features you demand from a controller including rumble functions and dual-stick controls while staying true to the iconic design of the Super Nintendo controller. This is an especially good option if you’re a nostalgic gamer looking to install some retro gaming emulators on your phone. Sometimes the worst part about gaming on a phone for long stretches of time is that our phones weren’t designed to be held in landscape for hours at a time. If you regularly get hand cramps while gaming, this universal phone grip accessory can give your palms something substantial to rest on while also including an on-screen joystick adapter that works pretty good with MOBA-style games. $13 at Amazon When you’re gaming, the last thing want is distractions — and this issue is worse with mobile gaming where you might be playing on a bus or somewhere else that’s noisy. With these TaoTronics over ear Bluetooth headphones, you’ll be able to cut out most of that noise with the built-in noise cancellation while enjoying 30-hour battery life and a price that fits any gamer’s budget. From $50 at Amazon The slow death of the 3.5mm headphone jack has been well documented — but few know just how good that USB-C audio can be. The OnePlus Bullets are some of the best USB-C headphones you can buy and the best part is they’re also dirt cheap compared to the competition. $25 at OnePlus

Staff pick

This is my go-to battery pack that I bring with me everywhere. I love it because it not only has a built-in USB-C cable for charging my devices, but also built-in AC prongs for charging the battery back up. You can also plug this battery pack in and use it as a makeshift wall charger, too. $33 at Amazon Aukey offers a sleek and slim phone-sized battery pack that will let you extend your gaming sessions or quickly recharge your phone on the go. The reason we recommend this one over other similar battery packs is that it offers USB-C Power Delivery 2.0 output with total power output of up to 18W. $30 at Amazon Not all Android phones support expandable storage via microSD — but if yours does you can absolutely use one to sideload your phone with games not found on the Google Play Store or your favorite ROMs from your childhood. Samsung makes reliable cards and the EVO Select 128GB offers the best value. $20 at Amazon If you’re specifically looking to stream Game Pass titles on your phone, 8BitDo has teamed up with Microsoft for a themed version of its popular SN30 Pro, due out in September. Unlike the original version, this controller comes with a phone clip and lets you customize trigger and thumbstick sensitivity as well as button mapping — plus you get the Xbox home button. $45 at Amazon

$45 at Microsoft Stadia subscribers can play with any Bluetooth controller, but it’s worth investing in the official controller, which is extremely comfortable for long play sessions and has useful Stadia-specific buttons like the one-touch capture button. It will work across your PC and Android devices, including non-Stadia platforms like Steam. For mobile gaming specifically, however, you’ll need to invest in a phone stand. $69 at Google Store

Bottom line

When choosing between the best Android gaming accessories for you, especially the best Android controllers, don’t just go with our top picks by default. Consider whether you’ll want to use this controller with another platform besides your phone, if you’ll be playing in public places where a phone clip would be too conspicuous, and which gaming streaming platform (if any) you plan to use the most. Then consider how you plan to keep your phone and controller charged on the go, or which headphones will block out the world so you can hear your opponents sneaking up on you.

The Razer Kishi is a strong pick because it simplifies a lot of these questions. It’s powered by your phone and supports USB-C passthrough, so you only need to worry about keeping one device charged. It works seamlessly with xCloud, GeForce and Stadia just by plugging it into your phone, with no app needed or long Bluetooth pairing process. Just make sure your phone will fit inside it before buying.

As for keeping your phone charged, I always recommend the Ventev Powercell 6100+ because I can take it with me everywhere without worrying about cables or wall bricks. Beyond that, if you can expand the storage on your phone you absolutely should — and then do some independent research on emulators and ROMs. It’s a particularly great way to expand your mobile gaming beyond what streaming platforms have to offer.