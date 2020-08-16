Astros’ Altuve asks for demotion in lineup amid struggles

The Houston Astros are having an abysmal season after it was revealed they were cheating during the 2017 season en route to a World Series title.

Jose Altuve, who typically is solid at the plate, has asked manager Dusty Baker for a demotion in the lineup amid his struggles at the dish, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

“I’m not helping the club right now at the top of the lineup,” Altuve told Baker. “I appreciate the respect you’re giving me (but) the guys ahead of me are swinging the bat better, playing better.”

Baker was going to put Altuve in the three spot against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, but moved him to seventh following is request. The 30-year-old went one-for-three with an RBI in Houston’s 2-1 win over Seattle.

Despite driving in a run, Altuve is averaging .181 at the plate with three home runs in 19 games.

Altuve played a major role in the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal. He reportedly wore an electronic buzzer to signal when specific pitches were coming, though MLB found no evidence of that.

After going 107-55 last season, Houston has begun the 2020 campaign with a 10-10 record as they continue to be shamed for their elaborate sign-stealing scheme.