Anushka Shetty, Akhil Akkineni, R Madhavan, Mohanlal share their reactions as MS Dhoni retires

MS Dhoni, the former captain of Indian cricket team shocked everyone yesterday when he announced his retirement on social media. He tweeted saying, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” This tweet soon shocked the nation and there has been an outpour on the internet where netizens and celebrities are sharing their reaction to the cricketer’s retirement.

Several South industry celebrities like Anushka Shetty, Akhil Akkineni, R Madhavan, Mohanlal took to their Instagram account to pay tribute to his fabulous innings on the field and recount some golden moments. R Madhavan shared a picture with Dhoni from one of their parties and captioned it saying, "Bro you always were super CLASSY, STYLISH AND HUMBLE. I have always admired you demure and grit. what an appropriate song you chose ….I smiled and had tears at the same time. God bless you with the very best in the next phase of your life my bro.. This year has forced us to take a lot on our chin but this was one tough blow .. cricket will never be the same again for me."





Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty too shared a picture collage of MS Dhoni, where he’s seen swinging his bat and bring glory and victory for us, and the actress shared a long post saying, “You made us believe in the belief of being champions after champions, as a pride we owned every championships under you…You taught us how to make winning a habit… A signature habit indeed…You made every cricket fan’s dream a reality and ended up putting us in the reality of your retirement…Yes, it does hurt but still we are with you in believing that the seeds of inspiration, championship you sowed in young cricketers will grow up to be champions….Congratulations for your achievements and my Best Wishes for your Next innings MS Dhoni.”

Mohanlal too shared a picture of the cricketer and said, “Best wishes to all your future endeavours.”





