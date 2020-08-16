Anushka Sharma’s wholesome veg meal is proof of her healthy diet

Anushka Sharma is easily one of the fittest actresses in B-town. She’s a vegetarian and loves to keep her meals rightly balanced to keep that hourglass figure in shape.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Anushka Sharma had given us a glimpse of her lunch plate. What caught our eyes is the fact that the actress made sure she gets all the nutrition in her plate and eats it right. Anushka Sharma has always been a foodie, but the actress knows to strike the right balance. Moreover, we rarely see her talking about her cheat days because the actress is always determined to remain fit and inspire her millions of followers. Atta girl!