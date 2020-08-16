‘American Idol’ Alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Are ‘Blessed’ as They’re Expecting a Daughter

Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner! The “American Idol” alums are set to expand their little family as they have announced that they’re expecting a baby girl together.

Gabby took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news with her fans. “And then there were three… Psalm 127:3,” so the blonde beauty captioned their maternity photos with PEOPLE that she shared on Sunday, August 16.

<br />

Speaking with the publication, Gabby revealed, “We are very excited. The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we’re really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it.”

The rising country star went on to detail that she and Cade, who met during their respective runs in season 16 of the show in 2018, found out about her pregnancy in May. “We were in Texas visiting Cade’s side of his family,” she shared. “And it’s funny, because I did not think that I was.”

“Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, ‘Wait, is that two lines?’ I came running out to Cade and was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I think I am.’ That’s all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet,” the “Good Ones” singer recalled the happy moment.

Talking about being pregnant amid COVID-19 pandemic, Gabby said, “Then, of course, with the pandemic happening, there was this huge amount of time of getting to think and rethink what life was going to be about. So we started trying pretty much at the start of the whole pandemic. It happened pretty quickly. We were expecting it to take a little while, and it seemed like the first try that it happened, so we were just so excited. We were blown away that it worked so quickly. But yes, we were starting to plan on it, for sure.”

“I have to go to some appointments, unfortunately, without my husband, which is really sad,” she went on to say. “But I mean, if that’s what keeps the baby safe, then that’s what we’re going to do. We’ve just been trying to find ways to really work with it, because that’s all we can do at this point.”

The couple, who wed in 2019, also shared that they’re excited after finding out that their first child is going to be a girl. “I get to have two Gabbys! Ones not enough,” Cade said. Gabby jokingly responded, “One is enough. We were really excited whether it was a boy or a girl. I always wanted a girl growing up, as well as a boy, so to have a girl first is just really exciting. I hope she gets his hair – definitely not mine.”