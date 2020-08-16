Alex Rodriguez group seen as favorite to purchase Mets?

Rodriguez and Lopez are competing with billionaire Steve Cohen and Philadelphia 76ers/New Jersey Devils owner Joshua Harris to buy the club from the Wilpon family.

Nightengale adds that, according to Sportico, the best and final bids are due by Aug. 31.

The Wilpon family has been looking to sell the Mets since late last year when it began negotiations with Cohen and had verbally agreed to a deal until it fell through.

The deal falling through opened the door for other suitors, such as Rodriguez and Lopez, to potentially buy the franchise.

If the Rodriguez group is successful in purchasing the Mets, the former Yankees slugger will join his former teammate in Derek Jeter, who owns the Miami Marlins, as the owner of an MLB franchise.