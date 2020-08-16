Alex Rodriguez group seen as favorite to purchase Mets?

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez appear to be one step closer to becoming the next owners of the New York Mets.
According to Yahoo Sports’ Bob Nightengale, the group headlined by Rodriguez and Lopez is reportedly being viewed as the favorite to purchase the Mets.
Rodriguez and Lopez are competing with billionaire Steve Cohen and Philadelphia 76ers/New Jersey Devils owner Joshua Harris to buy the club from the Wilpon family.
Nightengale adds that, according to Sportico, the best and final bids are due by Aug. 31.
The Wilpon family has been looking to sell the Mets since late last year when it began negotiations with Cohen and had verbally agreed to a deal until it fell through.
The deal falling through opened the door for other suitors, such as Rodriguez and Lopez, to potentially buy the franchise.
If the Rodriguez group is successful in purchasing the Mets, the former Yankees slugger will join his former teammate in Derek Jeter, who owns the Miami Marlins, as the owner of an MLB franchise.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90