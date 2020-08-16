Albert Park care home residents to be evacuated by tonight after major quarantine breach

Residents at a Melbourne special accommodation facility are due to be evacuated by tonight after a breach in coronavirus restrictions .

An investigation is now underway at Albert Park’s Hambleton House, in Melbourne’s inner south-east, following the incident.

Its vulnerable clients were seen breaching quarantine rules and wandering throughout the local community without face masks at the weekend.

The home accommodates people with mental health issues or behavioural problems, where more than a dozen residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

They were returned to the facility by police, with security guards from the health department now stationed at entry and exit points.

More than 10 residents have already been moved to hospital with the remainder expected to be evacuated by tonight.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said they will be relocated to Alfred Health, St John’s Hospital in Berwick and St Vincent’s Hospital.

“These are unique units. Hospitals have to support people with mental health issues and challenging behaviour,” Ms Mikakos said yesterday afternoon.

The residents would be moved into specialised care units for a number of weeks until it was safe for them to return.