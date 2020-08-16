AFL news, Shane Crawford urges Essendon to pursue Cats’ Tom Hawkins

Hawks great Shane Crawford believes the Bombers should make a serious play for Geelong star Tom Hawkins in a bid to revamp their forward line.

Essendon’s coaching staff wheeled in some big changes for their clash with St Kilda on Sunday night, but all the moves proved futile as the Saints ran away 10. 8. (68) to 5. 3. (33) winners at the Gabba.

The contest was effectively over at quarter-time after Brett Ratten’s men kicked four goals to Essendon’s one, leaving their finals hopes on life-support.

Lacking in front of goal and with a roster that seems to be increasingly thinning, Crawford urged the Bombers to consider a legitimate play for Hawkins who could bring some much-needed height and threat in the forwards.

Tom Hawkins (Getty)

With the future of star forward Joe Daniher well and truly up in the air, Crawford believes the addition of Hawkins would help bolster the Bombers’ hopes of becoming a legitimate premiership contender.

“I’m going to throw a bit of a left-field suggestion,” Crawford said on Wide World of Sports’ The Final Whistle. “There’s a guy at the moment playing for Geelong, he’s name is Tom Hawkins. He’s dominating at the moment.

“He’s a Cat, he’s been a Cat all his life. However, he’s been getting one-year contracts. And yes, they will give him another contract next year for a year, but if you need a key forward for the next few years I’d suggest go and have a chat with Tom Hawkins and his management.

“Offer up a two-year deal, maybe even three, I reckon he would think about that. I just think from a stability point of view, to know he’s in the best form of his life, he’s got a family connection with the Essendon club.

Tom Hawkins Gary Rohan (Getty)

“Just think about Stringer coming into that side, Hawkins in the forward line, Tipungwuti underneath their feet.

“The thing with Tom Hawkins, you don’t want him to come and dominate, you just want him to play his role. I think there is a role for Tom Hawkins, not only for next year, but the next few years at a football club, with his experience.

“You know he’ll get the No. 1 defender, it will help a few other players…Xavier Campbell the CEO running the football club, they’re cousins. So why don’t you help out your cousin? Think outside the square, Tom Hawkins is a perfect fit.”

Daniher is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to be offered a contract by Essendon, with Brisbane reportedly circling the 26-year-old.

Tom Hawkins of Geelong has kicked 14 goals from eight games. (Getty) (Getty)

Crawford believed it was a situation that Essendon needed to sort out immediately before they hit the market for some fresh talent.

“They have to work out what they’re going to do with Daniher,” He said.

“Whether or not he’s going to heading off to the Swans or whether or not they feel they can get the best out of him for the next three or four years.”